Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Navios Maritime Trading Down 5.4 %
NYSE:NM opened at $1.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Navios Maritime has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 million, a PE ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.67.
Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a return on equity of 63.17% and a net margin of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter.
About Navios Maritime
Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.
