Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Trading Down 5.4 %

NYSE:NM opened at $1.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Navios Maritime has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 million, a PE ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.67.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a return on equity of 63.17% and a net margin of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navios Maritime

About Navios Maritime

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Navios Maritime by 10.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 482,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 44,412 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Navios Maritime by 73.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Navios Maritime by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

