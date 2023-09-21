Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,386 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.44.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,377 shares of company stock worth $54,547,674. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $386.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.73 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $427.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

