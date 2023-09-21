Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NBO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0242 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Price Performance

Shares of NBO stock opened at $9.15 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

Get Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 119,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 27,107 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $437,000.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.