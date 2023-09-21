Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $10.13, but opened at $10.35. Neumora Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 57,388 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Henry O. Gosebruch acquired 15,000 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.62 per share, with a total value of $189,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,279,705 shares of company stock worth $55,689,285 in the last quarter.

Neumora Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its therapeutic pipeline currently consists of clinical and preclinical neuroscience programs that target novel mechanisms of action for a broad range of underserved neuropsychiatric disorders and neurodegenerative diseases. Neumora Therapeutics Inc is based in WATERTOWN, Mass.

