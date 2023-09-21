NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $33.44

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.44 and last traded at $33.44, with a volume of 3898 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NXRT

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Down 3.6 %

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -988.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter valued at about $542,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.