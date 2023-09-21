NEXT (LON:NXT) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 7,374.50 ($91.35) and last traded at GBX 7,362 ($91.19), with a volume of 94764 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,106 ($88.02).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a GBX 66 ($0.82) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. NEXT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,614.04%.

Get NEXT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on NEXT from GBX 5,400 ($66.89) to GBX 5,700 ($70.61) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,500 ($80.52) to GBX 7,000 ($86.71) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,700 ($82.99).

NEXT Stock Up 3.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,986.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,773.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,271.23, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity at NEXT

In related news, insider Amanda James sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,903 ($85.51), for a total transaction of £379,665 ($470,289.86). 7.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NEXT

(Get Free Report)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.