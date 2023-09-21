Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Nextracker from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nextracker from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Nextracker from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.35.

Nextracker stock opened at $42.23 on Monday. Nextracker has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $46.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.58.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $479.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.69 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nextracker will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Nextracker news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,518,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $88,926,045.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,760,752 shares in the company, valued at $450,582,153.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nextracker by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,466,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,793,000 after acquiring an additional 199,412 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nextracker by 58.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,543,000 after purchasing an additional 677,921 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nextracker by 51.5% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,535,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,127,000 after purchasing an additional 522,083 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Nextracker by 7.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,266,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,406,000 after purchasing an additional 86,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nextracker by 116.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,199,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,751,000 after purchasing an additional 646,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

