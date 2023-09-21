NobleOak Life Limited (ASX:NOL) Insider Kevin Hamman Sells 6,239 Shares of Stock

NobleOak Life Limited (ASX:NOL – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Hamman sold 6,239 shares of NobleOak Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.80 ($1.16), for a total transaction of A$11,230.20 ($7,245.29).
Kevin Hamman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 15th, Kevin Hamman sold 34 shares of NobleOak Life stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.79 ($1.16), for a total transaction of A$61.00 ($39.35).
- On Tuesday, September 19th, Kevin Hamman sold 1,764 shares of NobleOak Life stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.80 ($1.16), for a total transaction of A$3,175.20 ($2,048.52).
NobleOak Life Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80.
NobleOak Life Company Profile
NobleOak Life Limited manufactures and distributes life insurance products in Australia. The company offers term death, total and permanent disability, trauma, and income protection and business expenses insurance products. It sells its products through direct-to-market and alliance partners, as well as strategic partner channels.
