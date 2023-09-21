Northstar Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 59.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,948 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.0% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $442.59 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The stock has a market cap of $342.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

