Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Novartis during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

Novartis stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.60. 123,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,112. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $105.61. The firm has a market cap of $217.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.06 and a 200 day moving average of $98.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

