NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.75.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on NuVasive from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NuVasive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on NuVasive from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NuVasive in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $39.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 79.50 and a beta of 1.07. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $49.53.
NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $317.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.53 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.
