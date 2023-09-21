NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on NuVasive from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NuVasive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on NuVasive from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NuVasive in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 21,340.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 64.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the first quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $39.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 79.50 and a beta of 1.07. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $49.53.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $317.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.53 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

