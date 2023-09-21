Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Trading 3.1% Higher

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.72 and last traded at $55.50. 126,045 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 489,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.85.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OMCL shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $298.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.25 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 16.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,815,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,829,000 after purchasing an additional 537,452 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,291,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 983,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,731,000 after buying an additional 281,305 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Omnicell by 698.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,003,000 after buying an additional 238,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 289.5% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 309,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,179,000 after acquiring an additional 230,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

