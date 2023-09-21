Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Raised to Buy at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $1.30 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.10.

Shares of ONCT stock opened at $0.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.54. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,985.85% and a negative return on equity of 75.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

