Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Trimmed by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 50.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,021,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,269 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Oracle by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $565,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $112.87 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.79. The company has a market cap of $309.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.12.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,272,050. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

