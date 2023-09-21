Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 552,835 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 17,108 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 3.4% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $65,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 112,785.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in Oracle by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,472 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,021,156,000 after buying an additional 3,664,269 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $565,961,000 after buying an additional 3,277,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $112.87 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $309.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.79.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.12.

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,272,050 over the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

