Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $73.18

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $73.18 and last traded at $73.25, with a volume of 26378 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORA. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.45.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

Insider Activity at Ormat Technologies

In related news, Director Isaac Angel sold 25,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $1,900,886.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Doron Blachar sold 11,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $855,187.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,451.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Isaac Angel sold 25,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $1,900,886.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,032 shares of company stock worth $4,762,366 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,086 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 241,556 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,436,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,476 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after buying an additional 12,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,227 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 12,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

