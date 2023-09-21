Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC cut its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 5.1% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 0.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 34,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 62.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 0.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OVV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.89.

Ovintiv Stock Down 1.5 %

OVV traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.40. 276,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,572,029. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.79. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.81. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 16.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $58,428.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,195.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

