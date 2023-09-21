Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) Shares Sold by Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lessened its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. owned about 0.32% of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter.

PTMC traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.97. 35,168 shares of the company were exchanged. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $32.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average of $32.40. The stock has a market cap of $388.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.36.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

