Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Acquired by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CALF. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 187.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

CALF traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $41.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,403 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

