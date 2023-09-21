Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,402 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in American Tower by 138.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in American Tower by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 33.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.29.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $177.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a PE ratio of 85.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $172.55 and a 52 week high of $242.44.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 303.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

