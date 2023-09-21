Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Invests $530,000 in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,273 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 120,248 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in HP by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,450 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 375,930 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 325,111 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $219,747.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $27,784,063.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,013,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,209,821.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,030,824 shares of company stock worth $116,034,788 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.25. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. HP’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on HP from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

