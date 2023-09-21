Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Purchases 548 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,838,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 62,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $259,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $442.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.48. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $461.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

