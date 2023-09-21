Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Takes $246,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. True Capital Management boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $179.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.23. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

