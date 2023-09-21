Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PRTK. Jefferies Financial Group cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $2.15 price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PRTK

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $2.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.70.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $39.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 27,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $60,726.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 415,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,459.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 34,526 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $75,957.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 447,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 27,603 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $60,726.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 415,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,459.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,346 shares of company stock valued at $313,161. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its products include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, and acute skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.