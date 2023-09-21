Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for about 2.3% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Paychex by 1.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 18,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Paychex by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX opened at $115.65 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.25.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

