PayPal’s (PYPL) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson reissued their market perform rating on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Moffett Nathanson currently has a $75.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut PayPal from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.20.

PYPL opened at $60.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal has a 1 year low of $57.29 and a 1 year high of $95.64. The stock has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 108.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 168.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

