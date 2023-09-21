Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Peakstone Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PKST opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Peakstone Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Peakstone Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of Peakstone Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

