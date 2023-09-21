Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $179.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.23. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

