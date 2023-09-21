Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $10.31 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,731 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.5% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $277.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.63.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,881. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

