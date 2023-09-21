Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.89.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $157.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.75 and a 200-day moving average of $177.74.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

