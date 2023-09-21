Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Invests $239,000 in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ED stock opened at $91.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 46.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.