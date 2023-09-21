Perkins Coie Trust Co Acquires 157 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,856 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,476.4% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 859,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,310,000 after purchasing an additional 825,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,081,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VUG stock traded down $3.31 on Thursday, reaching $275.52. The stock had a trading volume of 244,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,372. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $295.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $285.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

