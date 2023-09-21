Perkins Coie Trust Co Decreases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,019 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.3% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $3,257,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $2.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $286.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,505. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $200.80 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The company has a market capitalization of $108.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.30.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.59.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

