Perkins Coie Trust Co Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 243.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,010.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.14.

Broadcom Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $30.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $800.51. 1,804,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,400. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $872.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $767.28. The firm has a market cap of $330.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $923.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

