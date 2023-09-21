Perkins Coie Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,025 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCX. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.77. 2,196,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,890,579. The firm has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average of $39.22. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

