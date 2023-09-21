Perkins Coie Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Perkins Coie Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,043 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 38.0% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 36,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 4.7% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Target by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 15,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.63. 367,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,365,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $181.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TGT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.