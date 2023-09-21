Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 1,053 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Perkins Coie Trust Co trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769,881 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,496,000 after buying an additional 8,783,166 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,247,981,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905,332 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

IWM traded down $1.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.07. 7,707,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,315,158. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.45. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.