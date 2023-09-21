Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 180 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lowered its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,928,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,402,000 after purchasing an additional 664,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,519,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,156,000 after purchasing an additional 251,688 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,757,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,104,000 after purchasing an additional 517,339 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,151 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,199. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.26 and a 52 week high of $119.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.13.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.2316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

