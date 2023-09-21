Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 219 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Perkins Coie Trust Co decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 1.4% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 653 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:BLK traded down $15.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $667.98. The company had a trading volume of 100,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,542. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $705.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $681.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

