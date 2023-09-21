Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 261 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ecolab by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,237,000 after buying an additional 1,833,139 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,475,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,118,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,661,330,000 after buying an additional 883,380 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Down 1.3 %

Ecolab stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.13 and a 200-day moving average of $174.87. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $191.41. The stock has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

