Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 298 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 1.6% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 22.5% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 39,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 39.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $252.18. 249,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,258. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $186.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $283.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.20.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.68%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

