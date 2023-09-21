Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited (PIC) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04 on October 17th

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited (ASX:PIC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This is an increase from Perpetual Equity Investment’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
Perpetual Equity Investment Stock Performance
About Perpetual Equity Investment
Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited invests and manages the portfolio of listed securities. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Perpetual Equity Investment
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 5 Sizzling Tech Companies On The Brink of Bullish Reversals
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 5 Reasons Why Amprius is About to Take Flight
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Reasons This Tech Giant Is Going Back To Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Equity Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Equity Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.