Perpetual Ltd Acquires 169,655 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,378,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 169,655 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd owned about 0.25% of Barrick Gold worth $74,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,625 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 411,643 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 44,919 shares during the period. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $10,193,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,557 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Cormark raised Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.48.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.25, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.10.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,000.00%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

