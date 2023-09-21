Perpetual Ltd Buys 12,607 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,279,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,607 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $89,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 35.6% in the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 39.9% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 83,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,577,000 after buying an additional 23,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 18.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 22,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HDB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Trading Down 6.0 %

NYSE HDB opened at $59.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.46. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $55.22 and a twelve month high of $71.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $110.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. Research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.