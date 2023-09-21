Perpetual Ltd Buys 48,531 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 734,019 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,531 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $30,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 221,508 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,201 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 24,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 42,084 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 18,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Macquarie raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $45.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.21. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $187.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

