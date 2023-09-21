Perpetual Ltd Has $240.55 Million Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Perpetual Ltd cut its stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,385,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 471,894 shares during the quarter. Tenaris makes up about 2.1% of Perpetual Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 2.10% of Tenaris worth $240,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 155.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the second quarter worth about $76,000. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris Stock Performance

Shares of TS opened at $31.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.52. Tenaris S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average of $29.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 25.13%. The company’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.80 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenaris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tenaris

Tenaris Profile

(Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.