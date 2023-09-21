Perpetual Ltd Has $34.49 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd owned 0.05% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $34,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,595,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,191,940,000 after purchasing an additional 104,973 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,654,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,911,211,000 after buying an additional 239,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after buying an additional 1,115,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,283,417,000 after buying an additional 94,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,319,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on APD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $294.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $224.75 and a one year high of $328.56. The firm has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.21%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

