Perpetual Ltd Has $81.56 Million Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 576,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,091 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd owned 1.04% of Repligen worth $81,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 6.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Repligen by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Repligen by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $145,673.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,741 shares in the company, valued at $14,351,532.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on RGEN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stephens raised their target price on Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on RGEN

Repligen Stock Performance

RGEN opened at $168.58 on Thursday. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $134.64 and a twelve month high of $225.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.66, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.29.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.93 million. Repligen had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.