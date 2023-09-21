Perpetual Ltd Has $95.49 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Perpetual Ltd lessened its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 208,398 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,622 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $95,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 5.7% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Intuit by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 59,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

INTU opened at $523.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $513.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $462.56. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $558.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $146.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 36.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,927 shares of company stock valued at $44,218,147. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.