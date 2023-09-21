Perpetual Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Perpetual Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,394,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,798 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $69,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $50.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $255,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,675.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adena T. Friedman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $255,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,675.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Stories

